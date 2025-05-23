Loading
23-May-2025 11:15 AM

Industry heavyweights issue warnings as demand for travel to US weakens

Premium Insight

Expedia, the US Travel Association (USTA) and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) have called for swift intervention to bolster travel demand in the US.

Recent data indicates significant declines in arrivals and intention to travel to the US from a range of visitor source markets.

Become a CAPA Member to access Insights

This CAPA Premium Insight is 757 words.
Become a CAPA Member

Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.

CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.