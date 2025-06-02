IATA AGM: Oil price is stable, but net zero transition will cost industry USD4.7 trillion

The fact that the cost of fuel is not dominating airline boardroom discussions and content at industry conferences is remarkable. It is a cost that airlines have limited control over, except for highly complicated hedging policies where some will be winners and others losers.

But right now it is described by IATA Director General, Willie Walsh as a key driver of anticipated stronger annual airline profitability in 2025. A revised outlook was released at IATA's AGM in New Delhi, India with improvements influenced largely on the back of falling oil prices.