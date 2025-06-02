IATA AGM: Governments building a competitive future for aviation, but Europe ’always’ the exception
Governments around the world are building a competitive future for aviation because they want aviation to contribute even more to their societies and economies, says IATA Director General, Willie Walsh, but he highlights Europe as a worrying exception.
"As always, the exception is Europe," he said in his address to the airline industry at IATA's AGM in New Delhi, India at the start of Jun-2025, where we are seeing "more talk than action".
