Green Premium or progress? ReFuelEU Aviation SAF mandates come into effect

On 01-Jan-2025, the ReFuelEU Aviation initiative was implemented, mandating a 2% use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as part of the European Union's Fit for 55 package to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030.

The regulation provides a unified framework for SAF deployment across EU airports, aiming to increase SAF production, lower costs and drive decarbonisation in aviation.

While supply and costs remain significant challenges, the initiative could mark a critical step toward greener air travel, with collaboration vital to ensure its success.