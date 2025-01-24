Global tourism comes within a whisker of full recovery in 2024 with room for stable growth in 2025
UN Tourism, in its World Tourism Barometer, reported that global international tourist arrivals reached 1.4 billion in 2024, just shy of a complete recovery at 99% of the pre-pandemic level.
International tourism growth is forecast to further stabilise in 2025, with the expectation of a 3% to 5% year-on-year increase, compared to the growth rates of 11% in 2024 and 33% in 2023.
