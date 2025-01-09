France's proposed aviation tax increase for 2025: The rise and fall
The French government proposed a significant increase to the airline ticket solidarity tax (TSBA) as part of its 2025 finance bill, aiming to generate EUR1 billion annually from 2025.
The proposal sparked widespread industry concern, with warnings it would harm France's global competitiveness, tourism, employment and sustainability investments, while creating distortions in the EU Single Aviation Market.
Air France-KLM projected severe financial impacts, while a Deloitte study highlighted the risks of job losses, lost tax revenue and weakened regional connectivity.
Amid mounting opposition from stakeholders, the measure was ultimately rejected by the French Parliament, leading airlines to suspend pre-emptive TSBA collections and issue refunds to affected passengers.
The debate underscored the challenges governments face in balancing fiscal objectives with economic and environmental sustainability in aviation.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.