European travel intentions slide, but travellers plan longer stays and are spending more
A recently published analysis from CAPA - Centre for Aviation noted that in an update of its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its global growth forecasts.
The US and Europe are forecast to have weaker GDP growth than any other major world region, which is likely to mean weakening demand for North Atlantic air traffic. Indeed, there was a 17% year-on-year fall in visitors by air from Western Europe to the US in Mar-2025.
A GBTA poll has also shown a halving of optimism levels among travel professionals between Nov-2024 and Apr-2025. Now, the latest 'Monitoring Sentiment for Intra-European Travel' report from the European Travel Commission (CTC) reveals European travel intentions for summer 2025 have dipped. But, that is where the bad news ends.
