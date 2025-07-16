Eight countries propose more levies on air travel as industry celebrates removal of Swedish tax

At the end of Jun-2025, the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force (GSLTF) launched a campaign to expand levies on air transport, particularly targeting premium travellers and private jets.

The coalition launch partners comprised France, Kenya, Barbados, Spain, Somalia, Benin, Sierra Leone and Antigua & Barbuda, with backing from the European Commission under the Pact for Prosperity, People and the Planet.

The GSLTF's stated aim is to "improve domestic revenue mobilisation of developing countries and support international solidarity (in particular with regards to climate change mitigation and adaptation, pandemics and other development challenges)".

The announcement was met with strong criticism from aviation industry bodies, including IATA and Airports Council International, which strongly objected to further levies or taxes on air travel.

The GSLTF's announcement came just as Sweden's Government abolished its aviation tax, in a move broadly welcomed by airlines.

Other European countries, notably Germany and Austria, continue to face industry backlash for their taxes on aviation.