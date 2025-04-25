ASEAN union in Southeast Asia witnesses widening disparity in air market size
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a union of 10 Southeast Asian states with a combined population of 677 million. A region that holds immense potential for air traffic growth where air passenger numbers are expected to double in the next decade.
However, In its latest 'Chart of the Week' IATA identifies a widening gap between the region's larger and smaller markets and a need for ASEAN governments to work to unlock the full potential of air transport to ensure inclusive economic growth.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.