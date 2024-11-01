Air-rail relationship in Europe continues to evolve with SkyTeam-Eurostar partnership
In late Sep-2024, SkyTeam and Eurostar signed a MoU to offer integrated air-rail journeys across Western Europe by 1H2025, marking SkyTeam's first partnership with a non-airline entity. The agreement will enable customers to book combined flight and rail itineraries in a single reservation.
This was followed in Oct-2024 by the announcement of SkyTeam's MoU with Trenitalia to expand intermodal travel in Italy.
As European countries increasingly promote rail over short haul air services, similar initiatives have been implemented in France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. These air-rail alliances signal a growing trend towards sustainable travel and integrated transport solutions.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.