Air-rail relationship in Europe continues to evolve with SkyTeam-Eurostar partnership

In late Sep-2024, SkyTeam and Eurostar signed a MoU to offer integrated air-rail journeys across Western Europe by 1H2025, marking SkyTeam's first partnership with a non-airline entity. The agreement will enable customers to book combined flight and rail itineraries in a single reservation.

This was followed in Oct-2024 by the announcement of SkyTeam's MoU with Trenitalia to expand intermodal travel in Italy.

As European countries increasingly promote rail over short haul air services, similar initiatives have been implemented in France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. These air-rail alliances signal a growing trend towards sustainable travel and integrated transport solutions.