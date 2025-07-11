Aeroflot Group to focus on MC-21 in fleet renewal programme

Aeroflot CEO Sergei Alexandrovsky announced Aeroflot Group will rely on Irkut MC-21 for fleet renewal, with the aircraft to be operated by both Aeroflot and Rossiya - Russian Airlines.

Aeroflot Group now expects to add 108 MC-21 aircraft by 2030 and a further 92 MC-21s by the end of 2032.

Rossiya plans to transition to an all MC-21 medium haul fleet, with the aircraft to feature a two class comfort and economy class seat configuration.

The first serial MC-21 deliveries to customers including Aeroflot are expected from autumn 2026.