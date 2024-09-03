A growing influence from Middle Eastern carriers creates some concerns for Africa’s own airlines
Africa represents the last frontier for aviation development, but impotent government transport strategies and ongoing protectionism practices have continued to limit its success.
There is a mild hope of regulatory progress, while perhaps the greatest optimism attaches to some very persistent attempts to expand LCC operations in the region.
There is a continued determination to overcome the challenges facing the air transport industry across the Continent, but growing links with carriers in the Middle East is not seen by all as being in the best interests of Africa's fragile aviation sector.
