7-Sep-2026 10:49 AM
Indonesia DGCA confirms temporary closure of six airports due to volcanic eruption
Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced (06-Sep-2026) the temporary closure of the following airports on 06-Sep-2026 due to the eruption of Mount Anak Krakata:
- Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport;
- Jakarta Halim Perdanakusuma Airport;
- Bandar Lampung Radin Inten II Airport;
- Tangerang Budiarto Airport;
- Jakarta Pondok Cabe Airport;
- Bandung Husein Sastranegara Airport.
The airport closures impacted 373 flights as of the morning of 06-Sep-2026, including 202 at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport. The DGCA noted: "Airlines must still fulfil the rights of passengers affected by the temporary airport closures in accordance with applicable regulations", adding: "Airlines are required to provide services and assistance to affected passengers, including information regarding changes to flight status and handling options". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]