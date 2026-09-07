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    7-Sep-2026 10:49 AM

    Indonesia DGCA confirms temporary closure of six airports due to volcanic eruption

    Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced (06-Sep-2026) the temporary closure of the following airports on 06-Sep-2026 due to the eruption of Mount Anak Krakata:

    The airport closures impacted 373 flights as of the morning of 06-Sep-2026, including 202 at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport. The DGCA noted: "Airlines must still fulfil the rights of passengers affected by the temporary airport closures in accordance with applicable regulations", adding: "Airlines are required to provide services and assistance to affected passengers, including information regarding changes to flight status and handling options". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

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