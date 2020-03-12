Become a CAPA Member
12-Mar-2020 12:40 PM

IndiGo records 15% to 20% decrease in daily bookings due to impact of coronavirus

IndiGo stated (11-Mar-2020) it "experienced modest impact from" coronavirus in Jan/Feb-2020, when the LCC suspended services to China and Hong Kong and decreased frequency to select international destinations in Southeast Asia, with capacity "redeployed in other markets without having a material impact on our revenues". However, within the past few days, the LCC recorded a 15% to 20% week-on-week decrease in daily bookings and now expects its "quarterly earnings to be materially impacted" by the outbreak of coronavirus. [more - original PR]

