Loading
1-Nov-2024 1:58 PM

IndiGo receives first A321neo with business class cabin

IndiGo, via its official Twitter account, announced (31-Oct-2024) it took delivery of one A321neo (VT-ICF, MSN 12081) on 30-Oct-2024. The A321neo is the LCC's first aircraft configured with 12 business class seats for deployment under IndiGoStretch, IndiGo's new business class product for its A321neos. As previously reported by CAPA, IndiGoStretch will be available initially on the Delhi-Mumbai sector, commencing 14-Nov-2024, and will be gradually expanded to 12 busy Metro-to-Metro domestic routes by the end of 2025.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More