IndiGo receives first A321neo with business class cabin

IndiGo, via its official Twitter account, announced (31-Oct-2024) it took delivery of one A321neo (VT-ICF, MSN 12081) on 30-Oct-2024. The A321neo is the LCC's first aircraft configured with 12 business class seats for deployment under IndiGoStretch, IndiGo's new business class product for its A321neos. As previously reported by CAPA, IndiGoStretch will be available initially on the Delhi-Mumbai sector, commencing 14-Nov-2024, and will be gradually expanded to 12 busy Metro-to-Metro domestic routes by the end of 2025.