1-Nov-2017 11:37 AM

IndiGo net profit up 294% in Q2FY2018

InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo, reported (31-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total revenue: INR55,056 million (USD856.3 million), +27.2% year-on-year;
  • Total operating revenue: INR52,910 million (USD822.9 million), +27.0%;
  • Total costs: INR47,410 million (USD737.4 million), +14.2%;
    • Fuel: INR16,473 million (USD256.2 million), +6.1%;
  • Profit from operations before exceptional items and tax: INR7645 million (USD118.9 million), +333.0%;
  • Net profit: INR5516 million (USD85.8 million), +294.4%;
  • Revenue per ASK: INR3.52 (USD5.5 cents), +12.6%;
  • Cost per ASK: INR3.01 (USD4.7 cents), +0.7%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR1.92 (USD3.0 cents), +5.0%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = INR64.296336

