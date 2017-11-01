IndiGo net profit up 294% in Q2FY2018

InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo, reported (31-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

Total revenue: INR55,056 million (USD856.3 million), +27.2% year-on-year;

Total operating revenue: INR52,910 million (USD822.9 million), +27.0%;

Total costs: INR47,410 million (USD737.4 million), +14.2%; Fuel: INR16,473 million (USD256.2 million), +6.1%;

Profit from operations before exceptional items and tax: INR7645 million (USD118.9 million), +333.0%;

Net profit: INR5516 million (USD85.8 million), +294.4%;

Revenue per ASK: INR3.52 (USD5.5 cents), +12.6%;

Cost per ASK: INR3.01 (USD4.7 cents), +0.7%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR1.92 (USD3.0 cents), +5.0%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = INR64.296336