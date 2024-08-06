IndiGo launches BluChip loyalty programme

IndiGo launched (05-Aug-2024) the IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme. Members will be able to accumulate IndiGo BluChips on every IndiGo flight, based on their spend. Members will also enjoy enhanced travel experiences with exclusive benefits, as they upgrade to higher loyalty tiers. The programme offers the highest rewards per spend on flights and ensures redemption on every IndiGo flight up to the last seat available, 365 days of the year. Early bird preregistration is open from 05-Aug-2024, ahead of the programme going live in Sep-2024. [more - original PR]