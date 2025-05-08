Loading
IndiGo CEO: 'India is the last aviation frontier'

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "India is the last aviation frontier", adding: "The democratising of air travel in India today is an opportunity not to be missed". Mr Elbers said the LCC has opened 20 new international destinations since the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "There's a changing India, there's an aspirational India, and we're actually giving wings to that aspiration".

