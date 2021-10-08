Become a CAPA Member
8-Oct-2021 11:06 AM

India to resume granting tourist visas to international arrivals

India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) announced (07-Oct-2021) plans to resume granting tourist visas to foreign nationals travelling to India by charter services on 15-Oct-2021, following a temporary suspension of tourist visa issuance since early 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. MoHA will resume granting tourist visas to foreign nationals travelling to India by scheduled air travel services on 15-Nov-2021. [more - original PR]

