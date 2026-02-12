12-Feb-2026 10:07 AM
India records 9m foreign tourist arrivals in 2025, down 9%
India's Ministry of Tourism reported (11-Feb-2026) nine million foreign tourist arrivals in the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2025, down 9.4% year-on-year. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
India recorded 9.7 million visitor arrivals in 2024, representing a 1.4% year-on-year increase and a recovery of 88.4% compared to 2019, before the subsequent decline observed in 20251. In the three months ended 30-Sep-2025, arrivals fell 10.7% year-on-year to 1.9 million, following a 17.9% year-on-year decrease in the previous quarter2 3.