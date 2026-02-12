India records 9m foreign tourist arrivals in 2025, down 9%

India recorded 9.7 million visitor arrivals in 2024, representing a 1.4% year-on-year increase and a recovery of 88.4% compared to 2019, before the subsequent decline observed in 20251. In the three months ended 30-Sep-2025, arrivals fell 10.7% year-on-year to 1.9 million, following a 17.9% year-on-year decrease in the previous quarter2 3.