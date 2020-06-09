India Minister of Aviation: 'Air India is operating flights at cheapest possible rates'

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his personal Twitter account, commented (08-Jun-2020) on Air India's Mission Vande Bharat repatriation operations, stating: "AirIndia is operating flights at cheapest possible rates. Citizens of India returning from abroad have a clear choice - They can utilise the flights under Vande Bharat Mission, or, they can utilise the services of [private] Airlines (domestic or foreign) operating charter services". He added: "Similarly, outbound passengers can book on Mission Vande Bharat flights or can utilise the services of Indian private carriers operating charter services". He stated Air India is now allowing passengers to book directly online "so that the middlemen don't block the seats… it further ensures that malpractices, if not completely eliminated, are minimised".