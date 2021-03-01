Become a CAPA Member
1-Mar-2021 10:31 AM

India DGCA extends prohibition of scheduled international passenger services until 31-Mar-2021

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (26-Feb-2021) it extended its prohibition on scheduled international passenger services to and from India until 31-Mar-2021, rather than until 28-Feb-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, scheduled international passenger services to and from India have been prohibited since 25-Mar-2020. The DGCA stated the prohibition "shall not apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA" and noted: "International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis".

