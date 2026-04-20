IEA: Fuel output impact concentrated in 2Q2026, Europe faces 'severe logistical challenge'

Ryanair said its jet fuel suppliers guaranteed supply until mid May-2026, but it warned prolonged Hormuz Strait closure into May-2026 or Jun-2026 could create supply risks at some European airports.1 The European Commission said the EU faced no jet fuel shortage, citing stable crude supplies to European refineries and no current need for additional stock releases.2 EUROCONTROL reported the Middle East crisis cut Middle East-Europe flights by 59% and drove 602 tons of additional fuel burn per day.3