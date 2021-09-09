Icelandair 'very pleased with 737 MAX', mulls replacement for 757

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the company expects to conclude its long term fleet restructuring strategy by the end of 2021, with a focus on "which aircraft will replace the Boeing 757, which we will use for destinations like Seattle, Portland, Orlando and so on". Mr Bogason stated the updated fleet strategy will continue to prioritise emission reduction, adding: "We are very pleased with the Boeing 737 MAX, the aircraft has outperformed expectations both regarding range and fuel efficiency".