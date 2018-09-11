Icelandair to offer second bank of services between North America and Europe

Icelandair announced (10-Sep-2018) a second bank of services as part of an effort to enhance options for passengers travelling between North America and Europe, effective May-2019. The new bank of services from North America will arrive in Iceland at approximately 09:30 with connections to Europe departing at approximately 10:30. Services returning from Europe are scheduled to land at Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport at approximately 18:30 with departures to North America at approximately 20:00. Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason stated: "Passengers will now have a choice of when they want to travel, with the option of allowing more time in the morning for flights from Iceland to Europe and a full day in Iceland before heading to North America. We are also aiming to correct the imbalance that the route network saw in 2018". Mr Bogason explained the additional services are also linked to the ongoing renewal of Icelandair's fleet. He said: "Our new and expanding fleet compliments these changes in our route network. Optimal utilisation of our aircraft will improve, while the constraints of Keflavik Airport will be relieved, thereby improving our passenger experience as well". [more - original PR]