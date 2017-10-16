Icelandair to expand network by 11% in 2018

Icelandair announced (13-Oct-2017) plans to expand its network by 11% year-on-year in 2018 and handle 4.5 million passengers, up 9.8%. The carrier will launch services to Cleveland, Dallas and Dublin, in addition to Berlin in Nov-2017. Frequency to current destinations in North America and Europe will also be increased. Icelandair also plans to introduce three new 160 seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in 2018, bringing the number of aircraft in use to 33 in summer 2018. Icelandair Group CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson said: "Over the next four years we will be taking delivery of a total of 16 Boeing MAX aircraft. Their introduction will open a variety of opportunities for us to continue developing new markets and increasing our number of connecting flight options still further". [more - original PR]