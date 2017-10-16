Loading
16-Oct-2017 10:52 AM

Icelandair to expand network by 11% in 2018

Icelandair announced (13-Oct-2017) plans to expand its network by 11% year-on-year in 2018 and handle 4.5 million passengers, up 9.8%. The carrier will launch services to Cleveland, Dallas and Dublin, in addition to Berlin in Nov-2017. Frequency to current destinations in North America and Europe will also be increased. Icelandair also plans to introduce three new 160 seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in 2018, bringing the number of aircraft in use to 33 in summer 2018. Icelandair Group CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson said: "Over the next four years we will be taking delivery of a total of 16 Boeing MAX aircraft. Their introduction will open a variety of opportunities for us to continue developing new markets and increasing our number of connecting flight options still further". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More