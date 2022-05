Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason stated (28-Apr-2022) the carrier expects to reach 77% of pre-pandemic capacity levels in 2Q2022, increasing to 85% in 3Q2022. The company expects to operate 412 services from Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport during peak spring 2022 weeks, compared to 260 in 2021. Capacity for 1Q2022 reached 58% of 1Q2019 levels. [more - original PR]