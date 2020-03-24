24-Mar-2020 10:02 AM
Icelandair implements coronavirus cost saving actions
Icelandair implemented (23-Mar-2020) the following measures to increase the flexibility of Icelandair Group, decrease costs and improve cash flow in response to coronavirus:
- Operate 14% of the planned schedule, with capacity expected to further decline;
- Move 92% of employees to part time work temporarily;
- Terminate the employment of 240 employees;
- Reduce salary by 20% for full time employment. Executive management salaries reduced by 25% and the salary of the CEO and board of directors reduced by 30%. [more - original PR]