Icelandair and Air Transat to move operations to Manchester Airport T2

Manchester Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (22-Oct-2025) Icelandair and Air Transat plan to move operations to Terminal 2. Icelandair services will move to the terminal on 28-Oct-2025, with Air Transat services moving on 02-Nov-2025.

Background ✨

Manchester Airport had previously announced that Aer Lingus would move its services to Ireland from Manchester to Terminal 2 from 16-Sep-2025, consolidating its operations at the airport under one roof1. Other carriers, including Aurigny Air Services and EgyptAir, also outlined plans to relocate to Terminal 2 as part of the airport's transformation programme2 3.

