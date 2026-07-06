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    6-Jul-2026 12:03 PM

    ICAO to elect four additional Council member states in Nov-2026

    ICAO convened (03-Jul-2026) an extraordinary session of the ICAO Assembly for 19/20-Nov-2026 to elect four additional member states to the ICAO Council. Membership of the ICAO Council will increase from 36 to 40 states. [more - original PR]

    Background

    ICAO previously said the protocols to expand the ICAO Council from 36 to 40 states and the Air Navigation Commission from 19 to 21 members entered into immediate effect once Ecuador became the 128th state to ratify the instruments, and the Council would consider an extraordinary Assembly session to elect four new Council members.1

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