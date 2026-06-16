ICAO Council to expand from 36 to 40 member states

ICAO announced (15-Jun-2026) the ICAO Council will expand from 36 to 40 member states and the ICAO Air Navigation Commission will expand from 19 to 21 members. The protocols for expansion required ratification by 128 states and Ecuador became the 128th country to ratify the instruments, bringing the protocols into immediate effect. The ICAO Council will consider convening an extraordinary session of the ICAO Assembly to elect four new members. The appointment of the two additional members of the Air Navigation Commission will also be considered by the ICAO Council. [more - original PR]