7-Nov-2024 9:24 AM
IBS Software VP of cargo: Air cargo industry at 'inflection point' for technological leap
IBS Software VP of cargo David West, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (06-Nov-2024) the air cargo industry is at "an inflection point" and is positioned to make a major leap in technology. Mr West commented on the IATA ONE Record standard, stating the industry needs to "embrace it collectively" to ensure global consistency across all stakeholders, which would make the sector "more valuable" as a mode of transport.