Iberia launches Madrid-New York Newark service
Iberia announced (29-Mar-2026) the launch of daily Madrid-New York Newark service with A321XLR aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier also operates twice daily to New York JFK, with the total capacity between Madrid and New York to reach 352,055 seats in 2026, up 43% year-on-year. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Iberia planned a record 1.3 million seats between Europe and the US/Canada in summer 2026, including 166 weekly frequencies (+15% year-on-year) and a five times weekly Madrid-Toronto launch from 13-Jun-2026.1 2 Iberia scheduled A321XLR deployment across trans-Atlantic growth, including Madrid-Washington Dulles from 12-Apr-2025 and a winter 2025/26 Madrid-Orlando operation.3 4 As A321XLR launch customer, Iberia took delivery of its first aircraft on 30-Oct-2024 and introduced it to trans-Atlantic service on Madrid-Boston from 14-Nov-2024.5 6