Iberia launches Madrid-New York Newark service

Iberia planned a record 1.3 million seats between Europe and the US/Canada in summer 2026, including 166 weekly frequencies (+15% year-on-year) and a five times weekly Madrid-Toronto launch from 13-Jun-2026.1 2 Iberia scheduled A321XLR deployment across trans-Atlantic growth, including Madrid-Washington Dulles from 12-Apr-2025 and a winter 2025/26 Madrid-Orlando operation.3 4 As A321XLR launch customer, Iberia took delivery of its first aircraft on 30-Oct-2024 and introduced it to trans-Atlantic service on Madrid-Boston from 14-Nov-2024.5 6