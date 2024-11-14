Iberia launches first A321XLR into transAtlantic service

Iberia announced (13-Nov-2024) it will enter its new A321XLR, powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, into trans-Atlantic service on the Madrid-Boston route on 14-Nov-2024. The aircraft was delivered to Iberia on 30-Oct-2024, and has been operated to Paris and Stockholm as part of preparations. Iberia is the global launch customer for this aircraft model, which has a range of up to 7500km, and will take delivery of a further seven in the coming months, enabling the possibility of adding new long haul routes and increasing capacity on existing ones. The aircraft is equipped with 182 seats, comprising 14 in business class and 168 in economy. The full flat business class seats offer direct aisle access, and include an 18.5-inch screen with 4K resolution, an individual lighting system and personalised backlit seat number. The economy cabin features the RECARO 'R3' CL3810 model seats, of which Iberia is the launch customer, equipped with 12-inch 4K resolution screens. All cabins on the A321XLR allow customers to connect their own Bluetooth headphones and feature USB Type A and C charging ports. The XL luggage compartments offer up to 60% more capacity for hand luggage, while the cabin also features six different cabin lighting modes. New features in the galley include a bun warmer, a food air heater and an espresso machine. The aircraft also has four bathrooms equipped with antibacterial surfaces, motion sensor taps and pedal operated waste bins. In addition to Boston, the aircraft is also expected to initially operate to Washington DC. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - Safran] [more - original PR - RECARO]