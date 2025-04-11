11-Apr-2025 3:53 PM
IATA regional VP Americas: Latin America and Caribbean becoming increasingly slot constrained
IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) the airline industry "has to do a better job working with airports and the government to begin planning for the future". Mr Cerdà stated new airport infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean is already over capacity, adding: "We are quickly becoming one of most slot restrained regions in the world".