20-Apr-2026 11:08 AM
IATA: US imports by air drop 23% in early 2026 but remain above 2024 levels
IATA Economics reported (17-Apr-2026) the following highlights for US air cargo imports:
- US air imports by value increased by 70% to 95% year-on-year in 1Q2025, "thanks to widespread frontloading ahead of expected tariff increases";
- Growth in air imports moderated from 2Q2025, "As tariffs were implemented and incentives to frontload dissipated". Imports by air recorded an increase for the full year 2025, while imports by other modes declined;
- Imports by air decreased by approximately 23% in Jan/Feb-2026, but remained approximately one third above 2024 levels. Imports by other transport modes are 6% below 2024 levels.
IATA concluded: "Air cargo continues to play an elevated role in US imports, amid higher demand for time sensitive goods (including AI related) and persistent trade policy uncertainty". [more - original PR]