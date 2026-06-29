IATA: Up to one third of SAF projects 'are unlikely to proceed'

IATA Economics reported (26-Jun-2026) up to one third of announced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects "are unlikely to proceed". Details include:

Approximately 200 SAF projects have been announced, for up to 30 million tonnes of production capacity by 2030;

About 35% of the announced capacity is operational or under construction, and approximately 60% is expected to materialise;

Actual SAF capacity is estimated to reach around 20 million tonnes by 2030;

The Americas are expected to account for approximately 40% of capacity, driven mostly by projects in the US. Europe, North Asia and Asia Pacific will likely contribute a combined 12 million tonnes. Asia Pacific has the most advanced project pipeline, with more than 40% of announced capacity already operational.

IATA stated: "Many projects remain at an early stage and risk being delayed or cancelled". The association added: "Insufficient policy support and the related limited access to funding are part of the root causes". [more - original PR]