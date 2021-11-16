IATA survey finds biometrics and reduced queuing time among key passenger wants

IATA reported (15-Nov-2021) its 2021 Global Passenger Survey found passengers want to use biometric identification if it expedites travel processes, and they also want to spend less time queuing. Key findings and conclusions from the survey include:

Biometric Identification: 73% of passengers are willing to share their biometric data to improve airport processes (up from 46% in 2019); 88% will share immigration information prior to departure for expedited processing; 36% of passengers have experienced the use of biometric data when travelling. Of these, 86% were satisfied with the experience; Data protection remains a key issue with 56% indicating concern about data breaches. Passengers want clarity on who their data is being shared with (52%) and how it is used/processed (51%);

Queuing: 55% of passengers identified queuing at boarding as a top area for improvement; 41% identified queuing at security screening as a top priority for improvement; 38% identified queuing time at border control and immigration as a top area for improvement; 85% want to spend less than 45 minutes on processes at the airport if they are travelling with only hand luggage; 90% want to spend less than one hour on processes at the airport when travelling with a checked bag.


