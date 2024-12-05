Loading
IATA: Solid growth in global passenger demand continues in Oct-2024

IATA reported (04-Dec-2024) "solid growth" in global passenger demand continued in Oct-2024. All regions showed growth for international passenger markets compared to Oct-2023. Europe had the highest passenger load factors (PLF) and Africa showed a "sharp" increase, but the Americas and the Middle East "suffered falls". Details include:

  • Asia Pacific airlines recorded a 17.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 17.2% and PLF was 82.9%, up 0.3pp;
  • European carriers had an 8.7% increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.3% and the PLF was 85.7%, up 1.1pp;
  • Middle Eastern carriers saw a 2.2% increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.5% and the PLF was 80.2%, down 0.2pp;
  • North American carriers saw a 3.2% increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.9% and the PLF was 84.2%, up 0.3pp;
  • Latin American airlines saw a 10.9% increase in demand. Capacity climbed 11.6% and PLF was 85.3%, down 0.6pp;
  • African airlines saw a 10.4% increase in demand. Capacity was up 5.3% and PLF rose to 73.2%, up 3.4pp.

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "Continued strong and stable demand is good news, but just as important is the steady improvement in load factors". Mr Walsh noted: "Average seat factors have risen from around 67% in the 1990's to over 83% today". [more - original PR]

