Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-May-2020 1:15 PM

IATA: Social distancing measures on aircraft would fundamentally shift the economics of aviation

IATA stated (05-May-2020) that calls for social distancing measures on aircraft would "fundamentally shift the economics of aviation" by lowering the maximum load factor to 62%. That is well below the average industry breakeven load factor of 77%. This would produce a sharp rise in unit costs, which would require a 33% to 58% increase in airfares to break even, compared to a 2019 baseline. Key regional forecasts are:

  • Africa & Middle East:
    • Break even load factor: 75%;
    • Average fare: USD181;
    • Average fare with social distancing: USD259;
    • Increase: +43%;
  • Asia Pacific:
    • Break even load factor: 81%;
    • Average fare: USD141;
    • Average fare with social distancing: USD217;
    • Increase: +54%;
  • Europe:
    • Break even load factor: 79%;
    • Average fare: USD135;
    • Average fare with social distancing: USD201;
    • Increase: +49%;
  • Latin America:
    • Break even load factor: 79%;
    • Average fare: USD146;
    • Average fare with social distancing: USD219;
    • Increase: +50%;
  • North America:
    • Break even load factor: 75%;
    • Average fare: USD202;
    • Average fare with social distancing: USD289;
    • Increase: +43%;
  • North Asia:
    • Break even load factor: 76%;
    • Average fare: USD135:
    • Average fare with social distancing: USD195;
    • Increase: +45%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More