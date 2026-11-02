IATA reports offsetting demand of up to 214m tonnes of CO2 for CORSIA first phase

IATA Economics reported (30-Oct-2026) the first phase of CORSIA for 2024 to 2026 is expected to generate total offsetting demand of between 169.5 million and 214.8 million tonnes of CO2. IATA noted that estimates for the CORSIA Sector's Growth Factor for 2026 are "moderately lower" than those for 2025, reflecting the impact of geopolitical disruptions on air traffic demand and the higher emissions baseline resulting from the addition of Dominica and Vietnam to the list of voluntary CORSIA participants from 2026. IATA reported "a significant supply challenge", highlighting that only approximately 43 million tagged CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units are available, compared to projected demand for approximately 200 million. [more - original PR]