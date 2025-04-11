Loading
11-Apr-2025

IATA regional VP Americas calls for transparency in imposition of taxation and regulation

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) governments in Latin America and the Caribbean "need to be much more open and transparent in the way they impose regulations and increase taxation". Mr Cerdá said: "Today the average tax of a ticket in our region is between 27% and 30%. In the Caribbean it can reach as high as 60%", adding: "We're competing with buses. The airfares are the same as the buses, but when you start comparing the additional fees, the buses don't have that".

