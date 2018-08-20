Become a CAPA Member
20-Aug-2018

IATA: Premium passenger growth continues to modestly lag economy class

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Jun-2018 to Jul-2018 reported (19-Aug-2018) premium passenger growth continued to modestly lag economy passenger growth in the the North Atlantic and Europe-Asia, the two largest premium markets in terms of revenue. IATA also noted the underperformance of premium cabins was more stark on routes to/from South America, as well as between Europe and the Middle East. This was partially offset by stronger premium class demand to, from and within Asia, and within Europe. [more - original PR]

