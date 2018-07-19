19-Jul-2018 11:48 AM
IATA outlines four point action plan to address European airspace congestion
IATA called (18-Jul-2018) for the European Commission, EU member states and ANSPs to take "urgent" action to address European airspace congestion. IATA outlined a four point plan as follows:
- Modernisation of infrastructure and implementation of SESAR;
- Reforming outdated work practices to improve staff deployment efficiency and further recruitment where required;
- Empowerment of the European Network Manager to plan and configure the network to meet the demands of passengers.
- Strengthen SESAR's performance and charging scheme so that ANSPs not delivering agreed capacity undergo some form of penalisation. [more - original PR]