Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Jul-2018 11:48 AM

IATA outlines four point action plan to address European airspace congestion

IATA called (18-Jul-2018) for the European Commission, EU member states and ANSPs to take "urgent" action to address European airspace congestion. IATA outlined a four point plan as follows:

  • Modernisation of infrastructure and implementation of SESAR;
  • Reforming outdated work practices to improve staff deployment efficiency and further recruitment where required;
  • Empowerment of the European Network Manager to plan and configure the network to meet the demands of passengers.
  • Strengthen SESAR's performance and charging scheme so that ANSPs not delivering agreed capacity undergo some form of penalisation. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More