IATA: Middle East RPK growth in Jan-2018 the slowest since 2008

IATA reported (22-Mar-2018) the following RPK growth for Africa and the Middle East in Jan-2018, compared to world RPK growth of 4.6% year-on-year:

Africa region: 2.8%;

Africa-Asia: 4.5%;

Africa-Europe: 6.8%;

Africa-Middle East: 0.4%;

Middle East region: 0.8%;

Middle East-Asia: 3.8%;

Middle East-Europe: 2.5%;

Middle East-North America: -5.1%.

Middle East RPK growth was the slowest since 2008. Africa ASKs increased 2.4% and load factor was 70.3%. Middle East ASKs increased 4.5% and load factor was 76.6%. [more - original PR]