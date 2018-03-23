Loading
23-Mar-2018 1:03 PM

IATA: Middle East RPK growth in Jan-2018 the slowest since 2008

IATA reported (22-Mar-2018) the following RPK growth for Africa and the Middle East in Jan-2018, compared to world RPK growth of 4.6% year-on-year:

  • Africa region: 2.8%;
  • Africa-Asia: 4.5%;
  • Africa-Europe: 6.8%;
  • Africa-Middle East: 0.4%;
  • Middle East region: 0.8%;
  • Middle East-Asia: 3.8%;
  • Middle East-Europe: 2.5%;
  • Middle East-North America: -5.1%.

Middle East RPK growth was the slowest since 2008. Africa ASKs increased 2.4% and load factor was 70.3%. Middle East ASKs increased 4.5% and load factor was 76.6%. [more - original PR]

