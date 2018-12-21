Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Dec-2018 12:37 PM

IATA: Latin America records 'robust' RPK growth in Oct-2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) Latin American carriers recorded "robust" 6.5% year-on-year RPK growth in Oct-2018, up from 5.8% in Sep-2018. Passenger demand in Brazil "ticked slightly higher" than Sep-2018 with 3.4% RPK growth in Oct-2018. Among international markets, South America-Europe was the second strongest performer in the Americas, registering 6.9% RPK growth. Passenger load factor increased to 80.9% in Oct-2018, up from 80.2% in Sep-2018. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More