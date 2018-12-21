IATA: Latin America records 'robust' RPK growth in Oct-2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) Latin American carriers recorded "robust" 6.5% year-on-year RPK growth in Oct-2018, up from 5.8% in Sep-2018. Passenger demand in Brazil "ticked slightly higher" than Sep-2018 with 3.4% RPK growth in Oct-2018. Among international markets, South America-Europe was the second strongest performer in the Americas, registering 6.9% RPK growth. Passenger load factor increased to 80.9% in Oct-2018, up from 80.2% in Sep-2018. [more - original PR]