IATA: Industry faces 'structural labour challenge', particularly for pilots in the US

IATA Economics reported (17-Jul-2026) the aviation industry faces "a structural labour challenge shaped by demographic shifts and ageing populations". IATA stated the "pressure is particularly evident in the US", where the tightening supply of pilots reflects upcoming retirements, high training costs and "stringent" regulatory requirements. Details include:

The average pilot age in the US increased from 45.6 to 50.4 between 1999 and 2025;

The share of pilots aged 55 and older increased by 19.7pp to 40.4%;

The share of pilots aged 30 to 54 declined by 22.5pp to 52.8%;

The share of pilots aged 20 to 29 increased by 2.8pp to 6.8%.

IATA commented: "Without renewed engagement and investment in training and harmonisation, pilot shortages could become an increasing challenge for airlines over the coming years, putting long-term industry growth at risk and limiting the economic benefits that the industry delivers". [more - original PR]