IATA: Global passenger demand rebounds in Oct-2018

IATA reported (06-Dec-2018) global RPKs increased 6.3% year-on-year in Oct-2018, a rebound from an eight month low of 5.5% growth in Sep-2018. Capacity increased 6.3% and load factor was flat at 81.1%, a record for the month. Director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "October's healthy performance is reassuring after the slower demand growth in September - some of which was attributable to weather-related disruptions. However, the bigger picture is that traffic growth has moderated compared to earlier in the year, reflecting a more mixed economic backdrop and reduced demand stimulation from lower fares". He added: "Demand for air travel is strong as we head into the holiday travel season. Trade wars and uncertainty around the political and economic impact of Brexit remain concerns but the recent easing of fuel prices is a welcome development". [more - original PR]