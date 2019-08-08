Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Aug-2019 12:15 PM

IATA: Global cargo declines in Jun-2019, 'trade growth is languishing'

IATA reported (07-Aug-2019) global FTKs decreased 4.8% year-on-year in Jun-2019, marking the eighth consecutive month of declines. Capacity growth "remains subdued" and load factor continues to decrease. The association stated: "Signs of a modest recovery in recent months appear to have been premature, with the June contraction broad-based across all regions with the exception of Africa", and added: "Globally, trade growth is languishing, and business uncertainty is compounded by the latest tariff increases in the US-China trade dispute". Director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated: "Global trade continues to suffer as trade tensions - particularly between the US and China - deepen. As a result, air cargo markets continue to contract". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More