IATA: Global cargo declines in Jun-2019, 'trade growth is languishing'

IATA reported (07-Aug-2019) global FTKs decreased 4.8% year-on-year in Jun-2019, marking the eighth consecutive month of declines. Capacity growth "remains subdued" and load factor continues to decrease. The association stated: "Signs of a modest recovery in recent months appear to have been premature, with the June contraction broad-based across all regions with the exception of Africa", and added: "Globally, trade growth is languishing, and business uncertainty is compounded by the latest tariff increases in the US-China trade dispute". Director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated: "Global trade continues to suffer as trade tensions - particularly between the US and China - deepen. As a result, air cargo markets continue to contract". [more - original PR]