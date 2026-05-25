25-May-2026 10:56 AM
IATA: Global bookings up 6% for summer 2026 but travellers making shorter trips
IATA Economics reported (22-May-2026) global air ticket bookings made in Mar/Apr-2026 for travel between Jun-2026 and Sep-2026 increased 6% year-on-year, "despite the major disruption to travel caused by the war in Iran and the exceptionally high jet fuel prices". Details include:
- Total bookings:
- Africa: -4%;
- Asia Pacific: +32%;
- Europe: -2%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: +7%;
- Middle East: -50%;
- North America: +5%;
- Bookings for travel within regions outgrew bookings for travel to other regions, indicating that "more passengers choose to travel shorter distances";
- Africa: Within region bookings increased 25% (from a low base) and other region bookings decreased 9%, driven predominantly by a drop in bookings to the Middle East and Asia Pacific;
- Asia Pacific: Within region bookings increased 52% and other region bookings decreased 7%;
- Europe: Within region bookings increased 2% and other region bookings decreased 8%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: Within region bookings increased 8% and other region bookings increased 4%;
- Middle East: Within region bookings decreased 66% and other region bookings decreased 46%;
- North America: Within region bookings increased 7% and other region bookings remained flat. [more - original PR]