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    25-May-2026 10:56 AM

    IATA: Global bookings up 6% for summer 2026 but travellers making shorter trips

    IATA Economics reported (22-May-2026) global air ticket bookings made in Mar/Apr-2026 for travel between Jun-2026 and Sep-2026 increased 6% year-on-year, "despite the major disruption to travel caused by the war in Iran and the exceptionally high jet fuel prices". Details include:

    • Total bookings:
    • Bookings for travel within regions outgrew bookings for travel to other regions, indicating that "more passengers choose to travel shorter distances";
      • Africa: Within region bookings increased 25% (from a low base) and other region bookings decreased 9%, driven predominantly by a drop in bookings to the Middle East and Asia Pacific;
      • Asia Pacific: Within region bookings increased 52% and other region bookings decreased 7%;
      • Europe: Within region bookings increased 2% and other region bookings decreased 8%;
      • Latin America and Caribbean: Within region bookings increased 8% and other region bookings increased 4%;
      • Middle East: Within region bookings decreased 66% and other region bookings decreased 46%;
      • North America: Within region bookings increased 7% and other region bookings remained flat. [more - original PR]

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